An Australian foreign exchange trader has had its license to operate suspended in New Zealand over "material breaches" of financial conduct law.

The Financial Markets Authority said it had suspended the derivatives issuer license of AxiCorp Financial Services Pty Limited which operates as AxiTrader for breaches of the Financials Markets Conduct Act 2013.

Those breaches include making a regulated offer to retail clients in New Zealand without a compliant Product Disclosure Statement or Disclose register entry; failing to lodge audited financial statements; and failing to obtain an assurance engagement with a qualified auditor, for its processes, procedures and controls, within four months of its balance date.

The FMA alleges AxiCorp also contravened its licence conditions by failing to notify it as soon as practicable of a change to senior or other key staff, following the appointment of its chief financial officer.

"The FMA considers that AxiCorp has demonstrated that it does not have adequate systems, processes, or resources in place to ensure compliance with the Financial Markets Conduct Act, or to effectively perform services under a licence," it said in statement.

The FMA said AxiCorp's licence would remain suspended until it was satisfied that its concerns had been addressed. The terms of the suspension give the FMA oversight of AxiCorp's remediation efforts.

"During the suspension AxiCorp is permitted to act as a derivatives issuer in respect of a regulated offer of derivatives for the sole purpose of entering into derivatives with existing clients in order to close out any open position(s) AxiCorp has with existing clients."

The suspension was effective from July 29 2019, the regulator said.

A comment has been requested from AxiCorp.