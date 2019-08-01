On one level, Xero hasn't had a lot of luck with its US data partners.

In November 2017, just as the Kiwi cloud accounting software company announced it had integrated its software with Equifax, the North American credit report giant announced it had been the victim of a massive hack - at the time, thought to be the largest in US history.

Now, Equifax has been eclipsed in scale by another hack, with Capital One losing more than 100 million credit card applications to a hacker.

Capital One is also a marquee Xero partner in North America, with the bank's

