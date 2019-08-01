COMMENT:

Lately, it seems that a Government Minister cannot open his or her mouth without the words "underfunded for years" coming out.

So it is surprising, to put it no stronger, that it looks as though amendments to the Public Finance Act, proposed by Finance Minister Grant Robertson and intended to "embed" the wellbeing approach, are confined to how government spending is allocated and accounted for, not how much of it there can be.

It is about what to count as value for money, not how much money is on the table in any Budget round, nor how much of

