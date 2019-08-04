As Fonterra and other major energy users aim to curtail their carbon emissions, network provider First Gas says gas should be considered as a quick way to reduce their footprint.

First Gas, which owns and operates all the high pressure gas networks and an assortment of low pressure distribution networks throughout the North Island, said gas gives off half the carbon emissions of coal, which Fonterra still uses in three of its North Island plants.

The company, which is owned by Australian pension fund First State, said Fonterra could cut its carbon emissions by 40 per cent to 56,221 tonnes

