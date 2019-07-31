The Warehouse Group's newest venture, TheMarket, is launching today after 14 months under development.

The online marketplace, similar to the likes of popular e-commerce retailers ASOS or The Iconic, specialises in selling niche Australasian, British and American brands. Warehouse Group chief executive Nick Grayston said TheMarket was part of the NZX-listed retail company's strategy to invest in "the digital future".

The bricks and mortar chain store operator invested $12 million to start the platform, which offers more than one million products from 1500 brands.

A subsidiary, TheMarket, will be kept separate from the group's core The Warehouse, Noel Leeming, Warehouse

