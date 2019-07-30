The cloudy outlook for aviation is laid bare in an analyst's report forecasting recently relentless growth at Auckland Airport will slow this year and next year will be weaker still, affecting earnings.

Forsyth Barr analyst Andy Bowley says the airport would experience ''low single digit'' passenger growth in the 2020 financial year, down from 3 per cent this year and an average of 7 per cent during the past five years.

In a wide ranging research note he also outlines how the more challenging aviation sector is hitting airlines.

''While fuel prices are supportive to a rebound in growth the

