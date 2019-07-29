Hawke's Bay's Sikh community descended on Hastings District Council on Monday to make their voice heard, after an application to build a new gurudwara (place of assembly and worship) outside Hastings was declined.

More than 200 people packed into council chambers for an appeal after the council
declined consent for the new temple on "plains production zoned" Richmond Rd land.

Councillors George Lyons, Tania Kerr and Bayden Barber listened as various members of the Sikh community stood up to make their case.

A mock-up of the proposed temple. Photo / Supplied
A mock-up of the proposed temple. Photo / Supplied

Jasmeet Singh said Hawke's Bay's gurudwara was, and would be, more than just a place of worship.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"In