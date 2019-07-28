BHP Billiton drawing powerful line in sand for industry in becoming first to set emissions goals for customers.

COMMENT

For as long as the world has been worried about greenhouse gases, miners have taken a head-in-the-sand approach to the carbon emissions produced by their products.

It's not our fault if someone buys the coal or the oil we produce and that their burning of our products emits carbon, the miners have argued. It's akin to saying coal doesn't cause emissions, people cause emissions.

But this all changed last week, when for the first time a mining company acknowledged some responsibility for how its products are used after they have left the mine gate.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And it wasn't just any

Related articles: