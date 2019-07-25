COMMENT:

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is calling on interest groups and the public to have their say on a review of the guidelines for advertisements featuring alcoholic beverages.

New Zealand legislation already provides strict guidelines on what can and cannot be done in alcohol advertising, but the review is part of a regular effort by the ASA to ensure that its guidelines continue to reflect the way products are advertised in the modern media environment.

"This is not about whether advertising alcohol should be legal or not," says ASA chief executive Hilary Souter.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"That's a discussion you need to

Related articles:

Political Pretenders