If you're not scratching your head over how to stream the Rugby World Cup on Spark Sport, the telco will now come to your home and hand-hold you through the process - for a price.

A new $149 Spark service includes a Spark rep walking customers through their broadband connection, testing their connection speed, setting up any streaming devices and demonstrating Spark Sport.

The service is for Spark customers only.

For those wanting to get connected but are not Spark customers, Noel Leeming, Harvey Norman and Geeks on Wheels have all set up dedicated in-home Spark Sport solutions, the telco says.

Each have teams that will arrange a time to visit the customer's home to discuss and set up Spark Sport. This includes internet speed tests, making sure the households tech is set up correctly, and then teaching the customer how to easily watch Spark Sport on their preferred device to ensure they will be comfortable to do it on their own.

People wanting in-home assistance should go to each providers website, or visit in store to get a quote, Spark says (Noel Leeming list $149 as the cost of the service).

Spark Sport recently added 2017+ Panasonic Smart TVs, 2017+ Sony Android TVs, Freeview A2 Recorders, Freeview Smart VU Streaming Devices and Apple TV to its list of supported devices.

Beyond the country being split into streaming savvy and streaming-hostile halves, Spark's main issue now might be that it's been too generous with its safety net measures.

Pubs and clubs will be able to show all games for the price of an individual subscription ($90) rather than the thousands it would cost for an equivalent Sky TV deal.

And with such a broad selection of key games available on TVNZ, many of the streaming-challenged are telling me they'll be happy to stick with that free option.

The state broadcaster will show all of the All Blacks' pool games (which include only one serious opponent - South Africa) plus the AB's quarter-final on a one-hour delay, then the semis and the final live.