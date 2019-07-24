COMMENT:

The last big power station to be added to the electricity system was five years ago: the 26 turbine, 60 Megawatt wind farm owned by Meridian Energy at Mill Creek, west of Wellington.

Commissioned in 2014, the path to the Meridian board's investment decision dated back more than a decade. A resource consent application to build the project was first filed in 2008. It was another six years before its turbines were spinning.

Good things take time, especially where major infrastructure and the Resource Management Act are involved. Environment Minister David Parker cited the need to consent windfarms more

