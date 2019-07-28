Aucklander Hannah Hong, 33, founder of skincare brand Lemon & Beaker, shares her global ambitions for the company and how changing laws in China will open up new opportunities for New Zealand firms.

What does your business do?

Lemon & Beaker is a skincare brand that began in September last year and formulates skincare products with essential oils and native New Zealand botanical ingredients. We have six products and we're selling our product in 14 pharmacies across New Zealand.

What was the motivation for starting Lemon & Beaker?

I studied chemistry and psychology, and did an MBA in Shanghai, I

