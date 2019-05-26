David Beak, founder and chief executive of Australian food business Beak & Sons, discusses motivations for starting the family business more than 30 years ago in Sydney and the business' ties to New Zealand.
What does the business do?
Beak & Sons creates delicious food to make busy lives more easy. The business started out as a family butchery business in 1986 supplying restaurants with their steaks and supermarkets with pre-cut meat, and then we evolved into making meals and soups and slow cooked ribs for restaurant chains and they became so popular we then decided to move them into retail through the supermarkets. Since then we have bought in a few brands to expand out the business.
We bought Pitango seven years ago because we had a major soup business in Australia and Pitango was a major brand, and we just thought we could develop the category in Australia and then we saw the opportunities in New Zealand. We really liked the whole New Zealand culture of the farm supplying arm of Pitango and the New Zealand innovation. It was started by a couple from Israel in New Zealand and we acquired it from private equity in 2012. Tasty Pot is another brand that we acquired in December in 2018.
What was the motivation for starting Beak & Sons?