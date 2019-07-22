

Plans for the first craft gin distillery in the Hastings CBD have been curtailed because the owners can't get council consent.

But wine industry veterans Kate Galloway and David Ramonteu say they plan to open anyway, with a scaled-back iteration of what they originally planned.

The pair hoped to open Hastings Distillers on the Warren and Heretaunga St West corner site in the city's growing hub of artisanal establishments by spring 2018.

More than 18 months on from announcing the venture, the doors are finally set to open in September.

But it will be without the distillery, as it didn't comply with council rules and regulations.

"We just found ourselves in the trap that is building consents and eventually, after a really long consent process, the council didn't have a level of comfort to proceed with the distillery," Galloway said.

"Although we can't distill there, we will still be using it as our cellar door for our Hastings Distillers products."

Instead of having the still based in the CBD, it will be based at the couple's current distillery in the Hastings industrial zone.

The distillery was once a book, Lotto and gift shop. Photo / File

Galloway said after learning they would not be able to have a still on site, they had to rethink how to use the commercial space.

"We will still have most of the processes to show that go into making it so people can see some of the stages that go along into making it," Galloway said.

"But the main thing we will do is the taste room and later, heading into summer, we will do platters for people to come and enjoy after a day at work.

"We will aim to close doors at 8pm because we want to be a place where people can taste good products and food and not hang around 'til all hours of the night drinking - they can do that at other places."

The change will now result in part of the site being leased out to a company they hope builds the same sort of feeling they are trying to create.

"Our aim was to try and incorporate everything into one spot but that just isn't going to quite happen yet in the CBD."

Hastings District Council planning and regulatory services group manager John O'Shaughnessy said the still didn't meet compliance requirements.

"It was the owners' decision to remove the still from the Building Consent application due to compliance requirements, this was so they could get the works started on site."

The couple also operate Mobius Wines and Consulting, and have worked to produce wine under their labels DaDa and formerly owned Alluviale.

Wine making has been in blood for the couple. Galloway was previously chief winemaker for Alpha Domus winery, while Ramonteu grew up in the French Pyrenean farming and wine growing region, where his family's estate Domaine Cauhape is.

For now, they hope just to be able to bring their flavour to the growing eateries and waterholes expanding in the Hastings CBD.

"We just want to extend the category of wine and beer cellar doors already on offer in Hawke's Bay and bring a different flavour."