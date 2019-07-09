Hawke's Bay's Craggy Range Winery has been given the global thumbs up as one of the world's best vineyards to visit.

At a special event in London on Monday Craggy Range Winery was announced as having made the inaugural Top 50 list of the world's best vineyards to visit — being posted at a very creditable 11th on the list.

The news has delighted the winery team.

"We are thrilled to be recognised within the Top 50 World's Best Vineyards," Craggy Range director Mary-Jeanne Hutchinson said.

"Especially among some of the most significant wines estates in the world."

She said since her family set out on their winery creating journey back in 1998 they had been passionate about sharing their story and the sense of place that made it so unique.

"So the visitor experience has always been at the heart of what we do," she said.

"Our ultimate aim is that guests receive a truly Craggy Range experience, encompassing food, wine, luxury accommodation and the unique landscapes and heritage of this corner of Hawke's Bay."

Hutchinson said the winery team were proud of the achievement as their inclusion on the list reflected "the uncompromising focus on quality that is the essence of everything we do."

The World's Best Vineyards list was founded by Andrew Reed and is voted on by a prestigious academy of about 500 wine and luxury travel experts from all round the world.

"Wine is produced in almost 60 countries around the world and is hugely important to many national economies," Reed said.

"The World's Best Vineyards to visit not only highlights these amazing destinations, but it also helps raise their profile amongst national and international tourists alike."

It was put together to raise the profile of wine tourism and encourage travellers to enjoy wine-related experiences all round the world, and reflects the diversity of that global wine landscape.

It is sponsored by the International Wine Challenge.