Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Hawke’s Bay Racing members to be told Hastings’ future plans: John Jenkins

Hawkes Bay Today
8 mins to read

Lily Sutherland is one of the country’s leading jockeys presently sidelined through suspension and is also on the injured list.

Lily Sutherland is one of the country’s leading jockeys presently sidelined through suspension and is also on the injured list.

Opinion

John Jenkins is a longtime racing journalist based in Hawke’s Bay.

OPINION

Members of Hawke’s Bay Racing will hopefully find out by the middle or end of this month what the future holds for the club going forward.

An email from the chairman of the Hawke’s Bay Racing Board, Richard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today