Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has stipulated three clear bottom lines which will have to be met for negotiations between New Zealand and the United States on a free trade deal to proceed.

Ardern disclosed her bottom lines in response to questions from this correspondent after Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters made a bold pitch for a bilateral FTA in Washington DC last week bluntly telling the US "You're missing out!"

The Foreign Minister told an influential audience at the prestigious Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) that there were "obstructions and difficulties" in all trade negotiations however his "utter