Aaron Jones, founder of Christchurch reusable bag company Zerobag, talks about increased sales following the plastic bag ban and donating to Pacific Island communities for the four-yearly Olympic games.

What does your business do?

Zerobag is a local Christchurch-based company that makes reusable bags, not just shopping bags but all purpose bags. We make two ranges of bags - one is made from upcycled parachutes; we take out-of-service parachutes from commercial skydiving operations and make the bags out of material locally in New Zealand, and then we have the version 2.0 which is made offshore for mass production from recycled

