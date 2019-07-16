COMMENT:

It's the right time for our key political leaders to take a lesson from the Black Caps compelling performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup and focus on the big international game – not simply the usual bilateral niggles when they head offshore.

China. North Korea. Iran. Major topics that should be on the agenda for both Jacinda Ardern and Winston Peters in their offshore forays to Australia and the United States this week.

It is a critical and quite worrying time in global affairs.

The Prime Minister leaves tomorrow for talks with Australia PM Scott Morrison in Melbourne.

