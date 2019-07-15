Key Points:

    • Shanghai-based owner quitting failed Auckland apartment site
    • The developers have many other big projects on here including:
    • $300m Park Hyatt, Viaduct Basin by Beijing-based developer
    • 690-unit Sugartree apartments, Nelson St
    • 57-level The Pacifica apartments/hotel, Commerce/Gore St
    • 57-level Seascape apartments, Customs St East

    Chinese investors are selling an Auckland site for less than half what they bought it for, according to a real estate agent hunting for buyers who says the sale has been marked as urgent.

    The site at 46 Upper Queen St was to be the site for the Basilica Apartments scheme

