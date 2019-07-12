Some interesting numbers have merged around what it will cost Spark to fulfil its ambitions to tackle Sky TV head-on in the fight for top-tier sports rights.

The telco has so far played its cards close to its chest about Spark Sport. As the app launched early this year, it said 9000 had signed up ahead of its first stream (a Formula 1 race at the end of March, still within a 30-day free trial period).

At a briefing this week, the company refused to update on subscriber numbers, or comment on any costs - maintaining its longstanding position that

Related articles:

Who will blink first?