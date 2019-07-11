Social media giant Twitter is suffering from an apparent worldwide outage this morning, with users unable to access the platform on both the website and mobile.

New Zealand users also appear to be affected by the outage.

In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson said: "We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter."

When visiting the website, an error message pops us saying: "Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing—we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon."

An error message on the app says: "Tweets aren't loading right now."

According to website DownDetector.com, Twitter began experiencing issues around 6.46am this morning.

The highest user-reported incidents were from Western Europe and the US.