Each week The Front Page takes you behind the scenes of the biggest story from the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB. Today it's the government changes aimed at getting you into a greener car. Hosted by Frances Cook.

The Government is making green cars cheaper, and the big polluters more expensive.

It's only for newly imported vehicles, and aims to make it an easier choice for people to pick lower emission cars.

But New Zealand is a geographically big country, with a small number of people trying to get from A to B.

For years, we've relied on cars to get us there.

Besides, if cars are switched over to electric, is that enough to solve climate change? There will still be congestion, petrol taxes needed to pay for our roads, and what about other forms of transport like flying?

It's a complicated issue, but our journalists have dived into it. There are already changes under way in other transport areas apart from cars, and it looks like the Labour-led Government also has a few more cards to play.

I talked to Herald political journalist Jason Walls and energy writer Grant Bradley for the latest Front Page.

For the interviews, watch the video podcast.

The Front Page: Can NZers be convinced to give up their car love affair?

