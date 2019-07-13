COMMENT:

It's easy to guffaw and assume you'll never get scammed because you're too smart. But scammers are often very good at fooling you.

That includes chartered accountants, chief executives, police officers, professors and airline pilots, says Bronwyn Groot, manager fraud education at the Commission for Financial Capability. She meets a wide range of Kiwis who have fallen for scammers.

Cyber crime is huge in New Zealand, with more than 400,000 Kiwis having experienced one or more incidents according to the Ministry of Justice's New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey.

Even people educated about investing get caught. Former high-flying finance

