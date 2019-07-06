COMMENT:

We've recently seen the release of the 'wellbeing' budget, which aims to lift Kiwi families out of poverty and boost mental health through targeted funding. This is a great start, but if we really want to safeguard Kiwis' long-term physical and mental wellbeing we also need to invest more in raising financial literacy, from budgeting to retirement planning to protecting what's most important to us.

For a caring nation, New Zealanders are behind the rest of the world when it comes to taking care of ourselves and our loved ones through insurance. Even Kiwis with insurance don't fully understand

