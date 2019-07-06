A Kiwi jet bomber pilot has described his crucial role in bringing the Apollo 11 Moon walk into the living rooms of New Zealand on the night history was made.

With no direct satellite feed of the walk to this country, viewers relied on film of the event being flown from Sydney so they could watch it about 7.30pm on July 21, four-and-a-half hours after Neil Armstrong stepped on to the Moon's surface.

With what was described as ''balls to the wall'' flying, Flt Lts Gavin Trethewey and navigator Mike Hill brought the reel of film recorded in Australia -

