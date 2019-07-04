Fonterra's share price is sinking like a stone.

It's now 30 per cent lower than this time last year but reaction to the slump is as soft as the stock itself.

On Thursday alone the price of Fonterra shares and units in those shares on the NZX fell by 26c or 6.9 per cent to $3.49 in light trading. The fall took its market capitalisation to $5.6 billion, compared to $6.4 billion just one month ago on June 4.

Units in Fonterra shares listed in 2012 at $5.50, quickly jumping to $6.67. In May 2013 they hit $8. In the

