Rising fuel prices and a slowing economy may lead to an increased market share for low-cost fuel operators, an investment expert says.

Grant Swanepoel, head of research at Craigs Investment Partners, said he expects to see the biggest fuel retailers - Z Energy, BP and Mobil - lose market share to low-cost retailers like Waitomo and Gull.

"As the market slows down, the economy slows down and overall petrol volume starts to taper off, there will be more evidence that the big four have been losing market share," he said.

"Low-cost operators are going to take a big slug, but

