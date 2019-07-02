New Zealanders are mocking Air New Zealand's claim that it has decided to remove newspapers from lounges due to its "commitment to sustainability".

Air New Zealand posters displayed at airport lounges encourage visitors to tap into the free WiFi service and browse media via their phones.

While the airline touts the move is being made as part of its sustainability push many online users questioned the true motivation behind the decision to remove the papers.

One jokingly asked whether this would mean the company would cancel all flights in favour of Skype meetings.

Hey cool, @FlyAirNZ, so does this mean you will be cancelling all of your flights in favour of Skype meetings? That would be a commitment to sustainability.

Or is this about something else? pic.twitter.com/yINpuglx6H — MarkMyWords (@MarkSReynolds) July 2, 2019

Others also pointed out that Air New Zealand continues to distribute plastic cups on its flights as well as producing its in-flight magazine, Kia Ora, which it flies around in aircraft around the country.

The lounges have until now had some newspapers, including the Herald, on shelves for passengers to read. It also has magazines.

The airline, one of the biggest single transport polluters in the country, pumps about 3.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every year.

Like other carriers it is under pressure from a growing global "no fly" movement and it promotes its green efforts, aiming to be the "least unsustainable" airline in the world by canning single use plastics, using electricity to power planes on the ground and working with developers of hybrid planes.

Air NZ's move has people questioning whether the airline is making this move for sustainability or as part of a cost-cutting exercise.

Departing Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon this year announced wide-ranging efforts by the airline to reduce costs in response to tightening market conditions.

The airline has said previously they were aimed at primarily cutting head office overhead costs rather than customer-facing services.

Most lounges run by airlines still have newspapers aimed at older print readers who travel in premium cabins.

NZME publishes the Herald and the company's chief operating officer, Matt Wilson, said he was disappointed at the decision to cut newspapers.

"We respect that Air New Zealand has the right to make decisions it sees fit. We do not however, understand how removing newspapers from the lounges is justified on a sustainability basis."

Newspapers were 100 per cent recyclable, with newsprint made in New Zealand largely from waste or byproduct fibre from sustainable softwood resources using geothermal steam.

"We are very proud of our efforts around sustainability for print," Wilson said.

"At present there is a move back to paper products, packaging and bagging due largely to its sustainability which again makes the rational from Air New Zealand to remove all newspapers from lounges to improve sustainability difficult to understand."

Stuff newspapers are also cut from the lounge.

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher said she was surprised to hear the airline was cancelling the newspapers for reasons of sustainability.

"Not a single tree is cut down to make our papers - 100 per cent of the paper used is made from waste or byproduct. Our ink is made from vegetable oil and tree sap which is biodegradable."

Her company was a signatory to the Climate Leaders' Coalition and was trying to reduce its own environmental footprint.

A publishing industry veteran and managing director of Lassoo Media, John Baker, said he was puzzled by Air NZ's use of sustainability to can newspapers.

"They have their own magazine. If they are going to apply to newspapers it should apply to their own magazine."

Baker said while newspapers were made of recycled paper, glossy paper for magazines such as Kia Ora was imported.

"It seems like a convenient way to justify reducing costs."

The move to ditch newspapers comes as Air New Zealand makes other changes to lounge entry. There have been complaints of overcrowding, especially at its Auckland domestic and international lounges, requiring some to be accommodated at the airport's own lounge.

It will be harder for some credit card holders to earn enough points for some free entry and the number of guests Elite flyers can bring in has been cut from five to three.

Comment from Air New Zealand has been sought.