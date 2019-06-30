Until recently, customers of Australia's largest phone and internet company Telstra could select from a bewildering array of 1800 different mobile and data plans.

But in a radical overhaul of its customer plans announced last week, Telstra will offer only 20 different plans to its consumer and business customers. Importantly, customers will also not be subjected to lock in contracts and won't be charged for going over data caps.

It's a big departure from the usual phone and internet company model of handcuffing customers to the two or three-year contract they choose from the hundreds on offer.

Instead, customers will

