Surveys to assess how engaged workers are in their jobs are highly popular among employers, who hope the results will help them improve employee productivity and creativity and reduce turnover. But consultants and academics have long differed in their conclusions about how much can be inferred from the results of these surveys.

Based on our own work as academics, we caution business leaders implementing such surveys: They may not tell you much about your employees that you can do anything about.

Typically, companies are interested in employee motivation when they conduct engagement surveys: The more motivated workers are, the higher