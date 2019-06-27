Newstalk ZB has hit some of its highest ratings in more than a decade, extending its lead nationally and in Auckland as New Zealand's number one commercial radio station.

The station has grown its cumulative audience to 559,800 people, and its overall national share (age 10+) to 12.4 - almost four full share points ahead of number-two station The Breeze. In Auckland, ZB's 10+ share has grown to 15.3, its highest ratings in more than 10 years, while second-place The Breeze and third-place Mai lost audience share.

The king of breakfast, Mike Hosking, has grown his national 10+ share to 17.2, almost double that of second-place More FM. In Auckland, Hosking's show is at a staggering 22.4 share - three times that of the Mai breakfast show in second place.

ZB is owned by Herald publisher New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME), who are today also crowing about the results of ZM, named station of the year at last week's radio awards.

ZM is now the number one station for 18-34 year-olds at breakfast, beating The Edge.

"To deliver such an amazing result in the survey, after our on-air teams led the way at the New Zealand Radio Awards last week, is incredibly pleasing," said NZME head of entertainment Dean Buchanan.

"Not only do ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Megan have the best breakfast show in New Zealand, they have won more than 20,000 new listeners in three months, that's quite simply a brilliant result."

ZM's breakfast trio is hugely popular among younger listeners. Photo / File

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said he was delighted that new Newstalk ZB listeners had become so loyal.

"Thousands of New Zealanders have turned to Newstalk ZB during recent big stories, they've stayed with the network and now they're being joined by even more listeners," Currie said.

"ZB is now number one in its Early Edition, Breakfast, Drive, Nights, Overnights and Weekends across New Zealand. That's a sensational place to be."

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs attributes the radio audience growth to a relentless focus on having the best hosts on the right brands and building meaningful and lasting connections with listeners.

Simon Barnett, left, and Phil Gifford have joined Newstalk ZB. Photo / File

"We've put new shows in place with hosts like Kerre McIvor and Heather du Plessis Allan soon to be joined by Simon Barnett and Phil Gifford on Newstalk ZB," said the media company's boss.

"Tracey Donaldson's joined the Mix. Mike Puru and Anika Moa have teamed up with Stacey Morrison on the Hits drive, Laura McGoldrick's joined the Hits Breakfast. They've all joined an incredibly classy group of extremely talented and highly professional broadcasters, many who were recognised at the radio awards recently. It's no wonder their hard work is being recognised by our most important judges – our listeners," said Boggs."