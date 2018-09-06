The Herald's overall audience has grown from last year. Photo/123RF.

The NZ Herald's readership is soaring across print and digital - with year-on-year increases, and weekly brand audience now at 1.66 million people.

Many of NZME's magazines and regional newspapers are also enjoying year-on-year growth.

The latest round of readership figures from research firm Nielsen shows the daily NZ Herald newspaper is now at 453,000 - up 23,000 (5.1 per cent) in 12 months. The combined, daily print-digital brand audience is now at 1.04 million, a 6 per cent increase on a year ago. The weekly brand audience has risen 7 per cent to 1.66 million people.

The Weekend Herald sits at 505,000 readers - and a massive 49-minute reading time for each reader - and the Herald on Sunday remains the best-read and best-selling paper with 336,000 readers.

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said relentless, comprehensive and engaging journalism and content continued to drive strong audience numbers for the company's newspapers and magazines - a positive sign ahead of NZME's plans to launch digital subscriptions for nzherald.co.nz.