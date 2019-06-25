Viagogo might be the most complained-about company operating in New Zealand, but its New York-based managing director Cris Miller fought his corner during an interview with the Herald.

Miller is here to talk to Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi and MBIE officials as the government weighs changes to the rules around the resale or "scalping" of tickets.

Earlier this year, the Commerce Commission went to the High Court in a bid to win an injunction against ticket reseller Viagogo. The ComCom said Viagogo is breaching the Fair Trading Act 1986by making various representations about the price and availability of tickets,