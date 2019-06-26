A $7 million deal is on the table to sell the business and operations of the South Island's biggest ski field to a tourism giant which already owns another ski resort.

Negotiations are under way to sell assets of the 550ha Treble Cone Ski Area near Wanaka to Cardrona Alpine Resort, owned by southern tourism giant Real Journeys which has the existing and nearby Cardrona field.

Don Fletcher, chairman of the privately owned Treble Cone Investments, John Darby speaking on behalf of the field's majority investor and Bridget Legnavsky, general manager of Real Journeys' Cardrona Alpine Resort, all spoke of

