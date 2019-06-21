It has been 18 months since Tauranga building company Bella Vista Homes went into liquidation. It's been 15 months since 21 of its houses were evacuated. And about seven months since the city council decided to buy all the properties for $14 million. But the saga continues. Scott Yeoman looks at the latest turn of events after four new reports were released this week – and what it might now mean for the failed company's director, Danny Cancian.

The liquidators of Bella Vista Homes and four related companies say they will be referring director Danny Cancian to the government official

