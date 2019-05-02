Former director of Bella Vista Homes Danny Cancian has announced he will run for mayor.

In a video posted on Facebook today, Cancian said he was "tired" of how the current elected members were acting.

"I am not going to make promises, pre-election, that I do not stick to."

Cancian said he would be standing for "transparency", no bullying within council and the community, accountability of elected members, and to "sort out the problems that the last lot of the elected members have caused."

Advertisement

Cancian is currently in a legal battle with the Tauranga City Council over the failed Bella Vista Homes development in The Lakes.