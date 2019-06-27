Up to 800,000 more pilots will be needed globally over the next 20 years to fly the 44,000 new jets Boeing estimates will join airline fleets. Air New Zealand is about to announce a cadet programme as it and other airlines in this region scramble to train up crew. Grant Bradley goes inside one gleaming academy already running - Emirates' $420 million flight school near Dubai.

The floor of the hangar at Emirates' new flight school is as shiny as the line-up of planes waiting for trainees to build up flying hours.

If the Thunderbirds had a flight training

Related articles:

What airlines are doing in this region