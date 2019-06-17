Qantas plans for non-stop flights between Brisbane and Chicago in a service could channel Australians away from Air New Zealand flights to the United States.

The Australian airline says it also plans flights between Brisbane and San Francisco from the end of April next year.

Qantas says the four flights a week Chicago service and three flights a week San Francisco service will add 170,000 seats across the Pacific each year.

The new routes will be operated by Boeing 787-9 aircraft and come following tentative approval by the US Department of Transportation of a commercial deal with American Airlines.

