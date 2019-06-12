More than 10,000 people have already signed up for New Zealand Herald digital subscriptions - smashing the company's annual target in less than six weeks.

In what has been described as the boldest media move on the New Zealand media landscape, nzherald.co.nz introduced its Premium paywall on April 30 - launching a new business revenue model by charging for its best and exclusive journalism.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs told the company's annual shareholders' meeting today that the number of subscribers had already exceeded the 10,000 mark.

The subscriptions model had placed a high value on the importance of quality journalism, Boggs said.

"We set ourselves a target of 10,000 paid subscribers within 12 months of our launch on April 30. I'm absolutely thrilled to confirm that we have signed up our 10,000th paid Herald Premium subscriber in less than six weeks," he said.

"I couldn't be more delighted for our hard-working editorial teams. Pleasingly, over 35 per cent of subscribers have opted for an annual subscription."

Boggs said NZME had based its initial subscription targets on a robust analysis of how other subscription services had launched overseas. These assessments were mostly based on how many digital users converted to paid up supporters.

NZ Herald Premium Editor Miriyana Alexander said: "It's a real boost for all of our journalists."

"Our loyal readers have been buying our newspapers for decades and it's great to see so many putting that same value on the journalism that we deliver on our digital platforms as well."

Alexander said business and political stories were proving particularly popular in converting subscriptions, and the premium audience was highly engaged with the content.

"On top of the subscribers we've amassed, the other impressive number is the length of time Premium subscribers are spending on our site," Alexander said.

"On average, Premium readers accessing nzherald.co.nz via their web browser will spend three times longer with us than non-subscribers."

Boggs said: "That's incredibly valuable for our advertising partners.

"Premium is a great addition to our impressive suite of digital properties which already achieve significant scale for our customers.

"While we'll take a moment to celebrate reaching the 10,000 paid digital subscribers mark, we also know NZ Herald Premium is part of a strategy that will deliver over the long term - not in weeks or months," said Boggs.

NZME became the first major New Zealand media business to unveil digital subscriptions – costing $5 a week, when the NZ Herald introduced a paywall on April 30.

A special introductory offer of $2.50 a week was announced for the first eight weeks.

While much of the content on nzherald.co.nz remains free, digital subscribers can access a range of premium content across business, politics, news, sport, lifestyle and entertainment including indepth investigations, exclusive reports, columns and analysis.

Four of the world's renowned and premier mastheads also joined the New Zealand Herald stable with a selection of journalism from the New York Times, The Times (UK), the Financial Times and the Harvard Business Review.

