From the NZ Herald and NZME newsrooms

New Zealand Herald Premium has launched - and with it, expanded business, political and investigative journalism, insightful analysis and commentary and international content.

It's been a month since we launched digital subscriptions - welcome to all of our new subscribers: your support in our quest to find new revenue streams to help support the future of quality journalism is deeply appreciated.

If you're yet to join us, we wanted to show you what you're missing - here's a selection of the best stories from our journalists, and from our global publishing partners including the New York Times and Financial Times, from the last week.

Advertisement

And we answer the common questions we've had since launching Premium.

Happy reading.

• Judith Collins on Simon Bridges, scandals and what makes her cry

• British climber dies on Everest as traffic jam's toll rises to 10

Overcrowding is believed to be causing deaths on Everest. Photo / Project Possible via AFP

• Exclusive: Inside mind of 'watchlist' subject visited by cops

• First it was a leaky building, now gang members have moved into an upmarket Grey Lynn complex

Several residents at the Summerfield Villas in Grey Lynn say they have been subjected to intimidating behaviour by gang members at the complex. Photo / Peter Meecham

• Huawei v the US: Trump risks a tech cold war

• Hauraki Gulf's snapper, crayfish stocks 'in peril'

• 'Please explain', Government tells New Zealand's biggest farmer

Dr Warren Parker has been told he will be "summonsed" by Cabinet ministers. Photo / Supplied

• Fateful decision: The defining moment in the Bella Vista disaster

• The nightmare of living with a narcissist: Two women reveal how their lives became hell

1. How much is a subscription?

For $5 a week - and $2.50 a week for the first eight weeks as a special introductory offer - our digital subscribers can access an incredible range of investigative stories, indepth analysis and commentary, and an expanded range of journalism from international mastheads including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Harvard Business Review, Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph (UK) and The Times (UK).

Digital subscribers can also opt for an annual $199 subscription, saving $61. That's just 55 cents a day.

For new subscribers, it's easy - and cheap - to subscribe. Simply go here.

2. Do print subscribers have access to Premium?

Our five-, six- and seven-day NZ Herald and regional newspaper subscribers have automatic, free access to Premium. Those with weekend or part-week newspaper subscriptions receive a discount.

Print subscribers have received emails explaining how to activate their subscription.

3. How do I find Premium stories?

While much of our journalism, including breaking and 'commodity' news, will remain free on nzherald.co.nz, you'll be able to easily recognise a Premium story - it's tagged with a gold 'Premium' label.

As well as the Premium articles highlighted on our nzherald.co.nz homepage, here's some easy bookmarks to delve into the brilliant range of articles:

• OUR PREMIUM LANDING PAGE, the gateway to all of our indepth content, across the board

• PREMIUM WORLD, including the New York Times, The Times (UK), Financial Times, Daily Telegraph (UK), Harvard Business Review and Washington Post

• PREMIUM BUSINESS

• PREMIUM POLITICS

• PREMIUM SPORT

Premium articles will also feature heavily on the homepages of our business, politics, news, world, sport, lifestyle and entertainment sections and on each of our five regional newspaper websites - the Northern Advocate, Bay of Plenty Times, Rotorua Daily Post, Whanganui Chronicle, and Hawke's Bay Today.

Once you've signed up as a subscriber, you can also receive the best news and business Premium content in your inbox each day - simply by going into your settings on the website, and ticking the Premium newsletters box.

NZME premium content editor Miriyana Alexander (centre) says digital subscriptions would foster quality journalism, critical in an era of 'fake news'. Photo / Supplied

4. Why have we launched Premium?

It's no secret that the media industry, the world over, is facing headwinds. It's no different in New Zealand.

Digital subscriptions open a new revenue stream for us to help fund the future of quality journalism.

While the majority of the content on nzherald.co.nz will remain free - this is critical as we also support a mass-market model for our readers and advertisers - we believe it is important that we place a stake in the ground to help support the very best, unique and exclusive journalism.

It's not cheap to fund quality journalism - it takes time, resource and effort to expose the truth, make a difference and fight for the public. Your digital subscription will help fund our newsrooms well into the future, just as our loyal print subscribers have done for the past century (and in the case of the NZ Herald, for the past 156 years).

5. Why can't I see Premium journalism on the Herald app?

When you become a signed-up subscriber - and activate your account - you'll also start seeing the Premium content on the NZ Herald app. For now, non-subscribers can't see or access Premium content on the app.

If you have signed up already, welcome again. And thank you.

To subscribe: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/my-account/subscription/offers/