The median for Tauranga properties sold at aloss was $31,250, with a gross loss of $506,000.
Properties in the city that resold for a gross profit in the first quarter were held for a median 6.5 years, while houses resold at a loss were owned for a median of 2.9 years.
CoreLogic senior property economist Kelvin Davidson said the drive in resale profits was not surprising as house prices in the city continued to rise.
"If you have held for five or 10 years you are going to make a profit. Tauranga is a popular market and people want to live there," he said.
General manager of Tremains Bay of Plenty and Waikato, Anton Jones, said an increasing market, demand for property, population growth and an "all-time low" in interest rates had each contributed to an increase in capital gain.
"However, we are not seeing as much capital gain as if you bought your property last year as opposed to five years ago," he said.