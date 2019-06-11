COMMENT

Kim Dotcom's lawyer stumbled out of the blocks delivering a quip which fell flat across the entire Supreme Court bench.

"I don't want to sound glib," said Ron Mansfield, "but you can't speed-date the Copyright Act."

Stunned bafflement from the Supreme Court justices had Mansfield start to repeat himself, then beginning to explain speed-dating.

Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann cut him short. They knew what he was saying. They just didn't know what he was on about.

Outside, winter whips through Wellington streets. Inside, the fate of the Megaupload accused - Dotcom, Mathias Ortmann, Bram van der Kolk and Finn