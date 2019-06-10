They sat there on a high bench and plotted, supremely.

What if, said Justice Susan Glazebrook, there was a novel Justice Dame Ellen France has been writing and it was on her computer.

And what if, she continued, I went onto her computer and took it.

Where the Megaupload case goes, discussion on copyright follows. This week, it has come to the Supreme Court in Wellington, chapter and verse.

The FBI killed Megaupload in 2012 and had New Zealand police arrest Kim Dotcom, Mathias Ortmann, Bram van der Kolk and Finn Batato in Auckland. The US wants to have them