Kim Dotcom and his fellow extradition targets get the chance to appeal to the Supreme Court next week for possibly the final chapter of the New Zealand edition of the Megaupload copyright saga.

The four-day hearing is a mammoth scheduling event for New Zealand's highest court yet fits with the extradition case's ability to expand and fill each jurisdiction it has visited.

Dotcom and co-accused Matthias Ortmann, Bram van der Kolk and Finn Batato are expected to be present for the hearing.

It is also expected Dotcom's wife, Liz, who recently qualified as a lawyer and was accepted to the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: