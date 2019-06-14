Uber plans to take its business airborne, adding a "third dimension" to its ridesharing services, but how exactly will these developments pan out?

The San Francisco-based company has given itself until 2023 to commercialise flying taxis, and next year it will begin trialling the technology.

Next month Uber will launch Uber Copter, an on-demand helicopter service which will connect commuters with both drivers and pilots for a short journey in New York City - the company says this is the first step in its plans to test and launch commercial flying taxi services in Melbourne, Los Angeles and Dallas by

Related articles: