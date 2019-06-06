Comvita's share price rallied sharply after the company announced a strategic review of its business and balance sheet, and that chief executive Scott Coulter would step down.

By late afternoon, the stock was up 38 cents or 12.2 per cent at $3.49 after being under heavy downward pressure for most of the last 12 months.

Comvita, the country's biggest manuka honey maker and exporter, expects to report a $6 million loss for the year to June 30.

In a statement, Comvita said it would form a sub-committee to examine the possibility of a more formal separation between the "brand" and

