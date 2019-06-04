COMMENT:

The furore over Gabriel Makhlouf's actions overshadows the reality that the Treasury should be preparing to welcome a new boss to run the elite Government department.

But the bureaucrat who steps into Makhlouf's shoes as Treasury Secretary will inherit a department which has taken a huge credibility hit.

The incoming Secretary will likely take up the reins at a time when the elite Government agency is still under an inquiry over the website breach that National Party researchers last week exploited to gain a backdoor and obtain confidential details ahead of the Budget.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It's inevitable that inquiry will raise