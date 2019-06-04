COMMENT by US Ambassador Scott Brown

If there's one thing my time in Aotearoa has underscored for me is how engaged Kiwis are in the world. Kiwis love to travel. The great OE is almost a rite of passage. New Zealanders travel for pleasure and they travel for business.

Thousands of New Zealanders use our visa waiver programme to visit the United States every year — some to holiday and some for business meetings. Some folks, like students and interns, get issued special visas to spend longer periods in the US, but generally speaking, it can be complicated for New

Related articles: