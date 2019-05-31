Bauer Media Group has announced a number of executive changes following the retirement of Australia and New Zealand chief executive Paul Dykzeul.

This brings an end to Dykzeul's 25-year stint at the media company. His loyalty was rewarded two years ago when he was appointed chief executive following the departure of former boss Nick Chan after only 12 months.

Bauer Media, New Zealand's largest magazine business, publishes Woman's Day, New Zealand Woman's Weekly, the New Zealand Listener and Metro among others.

Veit Dengler, Bauer Media Group chief operating officer, commended Dykzeul on his work across both Australia and New Zealand.

"In a period of significant change for the publishing industry, he can be credited with growing both the New Zealand and Australian operations and driving market-leading innovation that has been recognised around the world," said Dengler.

Bauer has again looked to its New Zealand side of the business for a replacement, appointing current Bauer Media NZ's Brendon Hill to the role previously occupied by Dykzeul.

This is the second time that Hill, who has been with Bauer since 2006, will be filling his boss' shoes, having stepped into the Bauer NZ managing director role following the promotion of Dykzeul to his position in Australia.

Locally, Bauer has appointed Tanya Walshe to take over the managing director role for New Zealand.

Walshe steps into the role with 28 years' experience working in media. She has sat on the Bauer Media NZ executive team for the past nine years, since joining the company in 2009 as group research and strategy manager.

Tanya Walshe is set to take over the local side of the business. Photo/Supplied.

She most recently worked as the general manager of publishing and insights, with overall responsibility for 15 magazine brands as well as Bauer's research teams in both New Zealand and Australia.

"Tanya has been instrumental in contributing to the successful position Bauer Media holds in the market and she is hugely respected throughout the organisation," said Hill in a statement.

Walshe and Hill's appointments will be effective from 1 June.